CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Ayo Dosunmu will be returning to the State Farm Center on January 6th as his jersey will be raised to the rafters.
He will be the 34th player in school history to earn this honor.
Dosunmu, who is excelling as a Chicago Bulls rookie, was a standout in his final season at Illinois.
He was the first NCAA player in 11 years to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
