CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a play in many mercurial acts. Up and down, up and down.
Up: electric crowd pumps energy on "orange out" night
Down: Illini trail 37-20 at the half
Up: Illini roar back
Up higher: Illini grab lead with 17 seconds remaining.
Down: Illini can't get final shot off in final moments of game.
Down further: Illini super sophomore Ayo Dosunmu slips as time expires, then limps off court with an unknown leg injury.
At the end of all those swings, No. 22 Illinois left the court with a 70-69 loss to the Spartans, who were fighting off a four-game losing streak.
