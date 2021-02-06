CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a historic afternoon at the State Farm Center as the Illini defeated Wisconsin, 75-60.
Ayo Dosunmu becomes just the third player in program history to record a triple-double.
Dosunmu finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.
Kofi Cockburn also had a solid game. He finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
This is the Illini's fourth straight Big Ten win.
Illinois is now 9-3 in conference play and is only a half game behind the Wolverines for first place.
It was announced today that the Illini's game against Michigan on Thursday is postponed.
The next scheduled game for Illinois is Tuesday, February 16 against Northwestern.
