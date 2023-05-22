Baseball: Eisenhower keeps their season alive winning against MacArthur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- 3A regional play started Monday with teams fighting to keep their season alive. Two of those teams where MacArthur who hosted Eisenhower.

MacArthur 10, Eisenhower 15

Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved. 

 

