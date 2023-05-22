Baseball: Maroa-Forsyth preparing for tough sectional semifinal matchup

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- Sectional baseball gets underway Wednesday for 2A baseball.
Maroa-Forsyth kept their season alive Saturday after winning their third straight regional title, thanks to a perfect game thrown by Evan Foster.
Now the Trojans turn their attention to a tough battle against the undefeated Gillipse Wednesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Land Community College.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
