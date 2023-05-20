Baseball: St. Anthony walks off against Altamont to win regional championship

BROWNSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) -- Baseball regionals wrapped up Saturday with At. Anthony and Altamont taking on each other in an instant classic to keep their season alive.
This one would go to 12 innings with St. Anthony walking it off to move onto sectional.
Altamont 5, St. Anthony 6
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.