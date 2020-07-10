URBANA, Ill. (WAND) -- Thanks to the guidance of Urbana Head basketball coach Verbdell Jones Jr, five seniors on the basketball team will be heading to college next year to advance their education.
Jones Jr created a program titled four flours, that focuses on making players, not just good on the court but also at home, in the community and in the classroom as well.
Two of the five players will be playing basketball at the next level, the others will focus solely on academics.
(0) comments
