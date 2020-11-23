217 native, Becky Seay has been twirling for 64 years and teaching it for 54 years!
She holds private lessons where twirlers and herself can follow social distancing protocols.
This year there is no state, regional, national or world competitions because of COVID-19, but there are virtual competitions.
Some of her twirlers are gearing up for upcoming contests and they are thrilled to be able to have a little bit of normalcy in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.