It's a simple gesture, but one that stirred emotion: break up the darkness literally and metaphorically.
Schools across the viewing area are taking part in the movement, called "Be the Light". On Thursday night the Tuscola fight song blasted and the lights were on full tilt at the baseball stadium while parents and players packed the parking lot overlooking the field and a public address message was given, thanking players for their investments in the program.
In this Thursday edition, WAND Sports takes trips to Meridian High School and Tuscola High School.