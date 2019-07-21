DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- From Pro Bowl linebacker Lance Briggs to the antics of aptly-named mascot Staley, the Chicago Bears' Sunday fan festival at the Civic Center was loaded with sights and sounds.
[VIDEO: BEARS, BRIGGS HOST DECATUR FAN FESTIVAL]
The franchise's weekend-long homecoming celebration included a high school clinic on Saturday featuring former players Alex Brown and Jason McKie, then Sunday's fan festival followed by Q&A sessions with the likes of head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace, owner George McCaskey, radio team Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer and Hall of Fame writer Don Pierson.