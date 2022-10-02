CHICAGO (WAND) - The Bears struggled to capitalize in the red zone in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
Michael Badgley hit four field goals after being signed on Saturday. Badgley accounted for all 12 of Chicago's points.
Justin Fields once again failed to get into a groove in the passing game. Fields was held to 174 yards through the air.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half. The Giants hadn't scored a first half touchdown in 2022 coming into the matchup with Chicago.
The Bears (2-2) will head to Minnesota next Sunday to take on the Vikings. That game will kick off at noon.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.