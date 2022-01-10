Bears move on from Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears are moving in a different direction.
Today, the team announced that General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy have been relieved of their duties.
Pace started GM duties in 2015 and has since posted a 48-65 regular season record. He was 0-2 in the playoffs.
Nagy started head coaching duties in 2018. In his first season, the Bears went 12-4 and lost in the Wild Card. That season, he was named AP Coach of the Year.
But it's since gone downhill. Nagy ended with a 34-33 record which includes being 0-2 in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.