CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- This is the last week without NFL football until January!
The Bears will start their regular season next Sunday when they host San Francisco.
This training camp has been quite different for Chicago.
This season they have new players, a new GM and of course, a new head coach.
The team has made it seem pretty clear though, they love being led by Matt Eberflus.
The Bears and 49ers are scheduled to kickoff on Sunday, September 11 at noon.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.