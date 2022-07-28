LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WAND) -- The Chicago Bears are hard at work during training camp at Halas Hall.
Today, the public was allowed in for the first time.
The Bears had all kinds of festivities that fans could take part in on their way to the fields.
Former Illini center and sixth round pick of Chicago, Doug Kramer was in action. Tyler Jachnicki caught up with him after practice to discuss the difference between college and pro football.
If you want to check out training camp, tickets are free and are found at chicagobears.com/camp. Open days to the public include; July 29 and 30 in addition to August 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 11, 15 and 20.
In addition, we hear from Bears Tight End Cole Kmet on how the culture in the locker room is changing thanks to new head coach Matt Eberflus.
