DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Bears are all set for their pre-training camp homecoming celebration in their original home of Macon County.
Sunday's festivities start up at 11 a.m. at the Decatur Civic Center and continue to 5:30 p.m. when head coach Matt Nagy's Q&A session wraps up.
[Full schedule of Bears' Decatur Homecoming]
As Mark Tupper discusses with Gordon Voit, the franchise's roots are deep in the area -- with links to Millikin University, the city of Macon and of course George Halas' tenure in Decatur.