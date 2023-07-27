MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - It has been a scorcher the last few days in Central Illinois. So it begs the question: How do athletes beat the heat?
When heat and sports collide, high school teams have certain guidelines they have to follow in order to keep student-athletes safe.
Schools like Maroa-Forsyth are keeping student-athletes off the field for the time being. And they are not the only ones.
Statewide, the IHSA requires athletic training staff to use a device that measures wet bulb globe temperature which calculates true air temperature.
The IHSA has a temperature-based tier system for these readings.
Each level tells you the level of activity and equipment permitted outdoor practice.
