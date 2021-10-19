SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Having a brother or sister on a high school sports team isn't uncommon. Try having a sister and a cousin though all in the starting lineup.
That's the case for the Springfield High volleyball team and Head Coach Bill Sturm.
Senior libero Sarah Becker, junior setter Megan Becker and sophomore outside hitter Ruth Becker all play for the Springfield Senators, and because of them and their teammates, a deep playoff run isn't totally out of the question for this year.
It's the first time Sturm has ever had this happen, having three family members on a single team. However, a once in a blue moon occurrence will actually happen again in the coming years, as more and more Beckers come through the Springfield High volleyball pipeline.
WAND Sports Anchor/Reporter Evan Abramson caught up with the Beckers and Coach Sturm to see what kind of an impact having three family members in the starting lineup has had on the team.
