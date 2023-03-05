NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State women's basketball is gearing up for a deep postseason run.
The Redbirds clinched a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title Saturday with a win over Indiana State. It's the first time the program has accomplished that feat since the 2009-10 season.
The Redbirds have been led by Bethany native Paige Robinson. The Okaw-Valley product averaged a team-leading 18.8 points per game.
Illinois State will be the top seed in the 2023 Hoops in the Heartland Tournament.
They'll face the winner of Murray State and Evansville on Friday.
