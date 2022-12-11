SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Jason Benetti has seen a lot in his years as the voice of the Chicago White Sox.
But his relationship with the south side started long before he put on the headset.
When he was young, Benetti wrote a letter to himself saying he wanted to be the play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox.
"It is the lottery times 100," said Benetti. "It is just not supposed to happen."
But Benetti is no stranger to beating the odds. The play-by-play announcer has cerebral palsy. It is a group of disorders that affect movement and posture.
Benetti recently spoke about his journey with cerebral palsy at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Benetti explained how he always embraced his differences from everyone else. It was a speech that helped lift other people in the community struggling with the same thing. One of which is Jacksonville resident Herbert North.
"I have never met a celebrity that has the same disability I have and has gone through the same struggles that I have," said North. "And just to be able to get some advice from him into knowing how to overcome the same struggles the same things I've grown up struggling with was awesome."
People like Herbert are the reason Benneti never gets sick of talking about cerebral palsy.
"It is kind of the way I live life," said Benetti. "And I think there is a universal message in that. Like, you are whatever you are.
And Benetti is exactly who he said he would be. The play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox.
