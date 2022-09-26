CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Bret Bielema is set to return to Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since leaving Wisconsin in 2012.
Bielema spent nine years at Wisconsin, including seven as a head coach.
The current Illini head football coach led Wisconsin to three straight Big Ten titles from 2010-12.
While Bielema has strong ties with Wisconsin, he said his return is not the focus.
Illinois is set to take on the Badgers at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.