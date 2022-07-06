URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The 2022 Bret Beielema Invitational has been set for July 25.
It's a chance to hit some balls with some Illini Football players and of course meet Coach B.
The event will take place Atkins Golf Club.
To register, click HERE.
Updated: July 7, 2022 @ 12:36 am
