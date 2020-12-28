CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Bret Bielema era is upon us and today, the new Illini head football coach made his first coaching hire.
Tony Petersen will be Illinois' new offensive coordinator.
“After competing against Tony and his offensive style and game plan I have had tremendous respect for him as a coach,” Bielema said. “Throughout his career he has blended the roster and skill sets of the players to maximize the results. Here at Illinois, we will build an offensive identity that will provide balance, use tempo, and play with a physicality that will make Illini Nation smile. No matter from playing on the road in a hostile environment or here at Memorial Stadium, we will execute and maximize our players’ talents to build a sustained winning culture.”
Petersen comes to Champaign from Appalachian State where he was their OC and quarterback coach.
Petersen has coached college football for 30 years in different conferences including the Big Ten, MAC, Conference USA, American and Sun Belt.
He's coached at Kentucky, Marshall, Minnesota, Iowa State, South Dakota, Louisiana Tech, East Carolina, Missouri, Appalachian State and now Illinois.
