CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are off to their best start since 1953 and their head coach is getting some national recognition.
Today, Bret Bielema was named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List.
The Illini head coach is one of 20 to be named to this prestigious watch list.
This award honors the head coach who not only excels on the gridiron but also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
Bielema took over an Illinois program that went 2-6 in 2020.
He and the Illini are 6-1 this season and tied for first in the Big Ten West.
