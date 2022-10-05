CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are coming off of an impressive win over Wisconsin, 34-10.
Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema was pleased with how his team played and wants winning to be an expectation with Illinois football.
The Illini currently sit at 4-1 overall this season with a 1-1 record in Big Ten play.
Right now, that 1-1 is good enough for a first place tie with five other teams in the Big Ten West.
