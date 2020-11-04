DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been Olivia Lett's gameplan since she took over as the women's basketball head coach at Millikin; recruit and own central Illinois.
She and her staff have done this almost to perfection.
On their current roster, the Big Blue have a Player of the Year from Champaign, Decatur and Springfield.
One of those talented freshman include Elyce Knudsen who is Unity's all-time leading scorer with 1,956 career points.
This team is young. There are only two juniors and two seniors. The rest are underclassmen.
Jordan Hildebrand is one of those seniors and will be called upon to lead.
The official schedule for Millikin women's basketball has not been released.
