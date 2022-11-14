CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- A big time first half propelled No. 19 Illinois to a 103-65 win over Monmouth on Monday night.
Illinois led 8-0 just 44 seconds in thanks to a three-pointer by Terrence Shannon Jr, a steal and layup from RJ Melendez and a three from Skyy Clark.
Shannon finished with a team-high 30 points.
Freshman guard Jayden Epps scored a season-high 21 points and Dain Dainja finished with 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Illini.
Illinois led 63-33 at halftime after shooting 76.7% in the first half.
