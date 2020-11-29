DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Decatur native Anthony Mabone has signed to play basketball at South Suburban College next year.
Mabone credits his success to Calvin Carson and the Big Kings Basketball recreational team.
He says that the team kept him on track and got him prepared to play in college.
Check out how excited he is for the opportunity.
