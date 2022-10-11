MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WAND) -- Coaches and players across college basketball rolled up to the Target Center to represent their teams for Big Ten Basketball Media Days.
Brad Underwood is entering his sixth season as Illini head basketball coach. This year he brought Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. along with him for media day.
Hawkins is entering his junior season and will take on a bigger role this season.
As for Shannon Jr., he transferred from Texas Tech and will surely have a big impact on the defensive side of the ball.
The Illini will not get a taste of Big Ten play until December, but they will face Quincy in an exhibition matchup on Oct. 28.
