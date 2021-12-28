The Big Ten Conference announced a change to their COVID-19 forfeit policy today.
They say that a team will no longer have to automatically forfeit a game due to COVID-19.
This means that teams will be allowed to either reschedule the contest or they can rule it as a no contest.
The Illini canceled their matchup with Florida A&M, that game will not be made up.
Illinois hopes to return to play this Sunday against Minnesota on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.