(WAND) -- The Big Ten inked a record breaking broadcast deal today.
The conference announced they've reached a seven-year agreement worth reportedly between seven and eight billion dollars.
This new deal with FOX, CBS and NBC is the richest ever for a college sports conference.
The agreement will start during the 2023 season and will be for both football and basketball.
During football Saturdays, FOX will have a noon game, CBS will have a 3:30 game and NBC will have a prime time game.
Games under this deal will also be available on FS1 and NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.
This is the first time in four decades that ESPN is out of the deal with the Big Ten.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.