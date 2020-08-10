Mark Tupper provides perspective on the behind-the-scenes debate going on among Big Ten presidents, athletic directors and coaches as wild rumors of postponing the football season swirl.
Tupper's Take 1: Liability is the core issue at hand
Tupper's Take 2: Athletic directors are frustrated by the sudden shift (after having spent money on compliance/safety plans for football operations as well as gameday)
