CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- For the second time this season, Ayo Dosunmu earns Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors.
This comes after two 30-point performances.
The first came against Penn State on the road. The second came at home against Indiana where Dosunmu scored 18 of his 30 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.
He's the first Illinois player in 23 years to have back-to-back 30-point games.
He shares the honor this week with Minnesota's Marcus Carr.
