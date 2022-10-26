CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team sits at 6-1 as they prepare for Nebraska on Saturday.
Even though, it's just over midway through the 2022 season, the Big Ten has already released the 2023 schedule.
Here's a look at the Illini's schedule.
- September 2 vs. Toledo
- September 9 at Kansas
- September 16 vs. Penn State
- September 23 vs. Florida Atlantic
- September 30 at Purdue
- October 7 vs. Nebraska
- October 14 at Maryland
- October 21 vs. Wisconsin
- October 28 Bye Week
- November 4 at Minnesota
- November 11 vs. Indiana
- November 18 at Iowa
- November 25 vs. Northwestern
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.