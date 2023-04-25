CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Big Ten has revealed all 14 schools' conference opponents for the 2023-24 men's basketball season.
Each team will once again compete in a 20-game conference schedule. Teams will face seven opponents twice (home and away) and six teams once (three at home, three away)
Here's a look at the opponents for Illinois during the 2023-24 season.
Home & Away – Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home Only – Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away Only – Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Illinois is the Big Ten's winningest team in conference play over the last four years with a 55-25 record.
