ROSEMONT, Ill. (WAND) - The Big Ten has unveiled its new football scheduling format with USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024.
2024 will be the first season with 16 teams. The conference will ditch divisions and devise a nine-game schedule. That schedule will include guaranteed annual rivalries and rotating ones.
Illinois will have protected rivalries against Northwestern and Purdue.
The conference also announced home and away games for the 2024 and 2025 season.
ILLINOIS’ 2024 BIG TEN OPPONENTS
- HOME: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, and Purdue
- AWAY: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, and USC
ILLINOIS’ 2025 BIG TEN OPPONENTS
- HOME: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, and UCLA
- AWAY: Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.