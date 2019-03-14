CHICAGO (WAND) -- Gordon Voit reports from Day Two of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, where BTN's Shonn Morris offers his perspective of the Illini season.
The Northwestern legend has covered numerous Illini games this season both in Champaign and from BTN headquarters in Chicago. He also offers his insight as a former player who played against defenses like what Illinois runs.
[VIDEO: FULL INTERVIEW WITH BTN'S SHONN MORRIS]
Topics from Thursday's conversation:
+ Morris' history with WAND's Gordon Voit
+ How Giorgi Bezhanishvili is different from most American players
+ A detailed look at what makes Illinois' defense different schematically
+ How Brad Underwood has done in his second season with the program