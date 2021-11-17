The Illini landed a big time recruit.
Four-star Ty Rodgers signed his national letter of intent to play for Illinois.
He stands 6'6" 200 pounds and is originally from Saginaw, Michigan. He has transferred to Thornton Township in Harvey, Illinois.
Rodgers is ranked the 49th best player for the Class of 2022.
He joins Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in the Illini Class of 2022.
This three-player class is currently ranked 18th in the country according to 247Sports.
