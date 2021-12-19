CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - If you just so happened to listen to Saturday's Illini basketball game against St. Francis PA on the radio, you probably heard the voice of long-time broadcaster Brian Barnhart.
Chances are you may have heard from a fresh voice as well. Bryce Weiler.
Weiler has called more than 100 games as a radio analyst in sports such as college basketball, Minor League Baseball, college baseball and college softball.
The difference when it comes to Weiler, is that he cannot see any of the action. Bryce is blind. He serves as the disability consultant for Latch and Gray Television.
And on Saturday Weiler got to call the Illini basketball game with the man who inspired him to embark on his broadcasting journey.
Weiler grew up listening to Barnhart on the radio and said it changed his life. Weiler said Barnhart's descriptions of the games gave him a visual picture in his head of the game taking place on the court.
"I have always dreamed of being able to commentate with Brian so I can share with Illinois and Brian how much he has meant to me, said Weiler. "To give back to what he has taught me about basketball, and to show everyone that they can have an impact on a person with a disability's life or anyone’s life for that matter and they may never know they are impacting this person’s life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.