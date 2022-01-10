NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Program history has been made for Illinois State football.
Today, linebacker Boomer Grigsby became the first Redbird player to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame.
He was a three-time First-Team All-American from 2002 to 2004 and still holds the record for most career tackles in FCS history with 550.
Grigsby was also a three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
"I am completely overwhelmed by this honor and cannot thank the National Football Foundation voters enough for selecting me to be a part of this amazing 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class," Grigsby said. "This award is so much more than only me. This is for my family, my hometown of Canton, Illinois, my alma mater Illinois State, my friends, my teammates, my coaches, and all the people who helped me along the way. This never would have been possible without all of them. They helped me earn this; We earned this."
The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted on December 6.
