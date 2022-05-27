CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois once again hosted the 1A IHSA Boys State Track Preliminaries Thursday.
Athletes from all over Illinois competed for the chance to put their names in the history books.
For full results for 1A State Prelims, click HERE.
1A State Finals are set to take place at O'Brien Field on Saturday starting at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.