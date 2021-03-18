The CIC announced which athletes made their First Team All-Conference teams.
Here's the full list.
GIRLS CIC FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Mallory Cyrulik (Clinton)
Addison Newbon (St. Teresa)
Emily White (Sullivan)
Brynn Tabeling (Tuscola)
Trinity Wade (Shelbyville)
Jilyan Burgener (Central A&M)
BOYS CIC FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Jackson Cook (Warrensburg-Latham)
Kade Kull (Shelbyville)
Graham Meisenhelter (Meridian)
Jalen Quinn (Tuscola)
Zahki Hayes (St. Teresa)
Ian Plank (Sullivan)
