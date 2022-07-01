DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's National Boys and Girls Club Week. So the Boys and Girls Cub of Decatur celebrated in a big way Thursday.
The Club held its annual Alumni Basketball Game. It is one of their many fundraisers.
The event used to be held at the club, but this year it was held at Eisenhower High School since the stands are so packed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.