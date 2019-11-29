Boys basketball in Illinois is officially back and there are tons of tournaments happening around the state.

Here are highlights of eight different games from today.

DECATUR TURKEY TOURNAMENT

Mt. Zion - 42, Eisenhower - 60

Dunlap - 64, Southeast - 70

Harvey-Thornton - 76, MacArthur - 59

LINCOLN/EATON THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Danville - 60, Mahomet-Seymour - 52

Limestone - 33, Champaign Centennial - 46

Belleville Althoff - 25, Lincoln - 67

ST. ANTHONY THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Mattoon - 44, Teutopolis, 82

Effingham - 55, St. Anthony, 62