(WAND) - Two of our local boys basketball teams are headed to state!
The WAND Sports crew covered three Super Sectional games on Monday.
Check out the scores below.
1A
Tuscola 74, Meridian (Mounds) 53
2A
Teutopolis 42, Pickneyville 40 (OT)
3A
East St. Louis 59, Sacred Heart-Griffin 56
