CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The opening day of the boys state track meet was littered with local stars, from short distance kings Makail Stanley (Argenta-Oreana) and Cody Klein (Pana) to Ridgeview hurdler Mason Barr and a slew of high-performing relay teams including GCMS, Pana and Maroa-Forsyth.
[VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS AND INTERVIEWS]
Thursday's Class 1A preliminary round served as a tuneup for finals shoo-ins like defending high jump champion Jordan Tedford of Warrensburg-Latham as well as dominant discus thrower Joe Kingery of Teutopolis.
The 800-meter dash was among the most entertaining events, as the No. 1 seed Shane Yamco (Riverton) conserved as much energy as possible in his heat while No. 7 seed Boston Steward (St. Teresa) had a dramatic come-from-behind win in his heat that ended up being the top time in the whole field (1:57.73).
For a full list of the many, many local contenders on hand at Eastern Illinois, visit the IHSA website!
Thursday's on-air coverage includes interviews with Pana's Cody Klein, Maroa-Forsyth's Wade Jostes and St. Teresa's Boston Stewart.
Tune in on Friday for the Class 2A and Class 3A preliminaries, and then again on Saturday for all three classes' finals!