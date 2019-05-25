CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Local stars from all over the WAND viewing area took home medals in nearly every event of the boys state track meet on an action-packed Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.
From Warrensburg-Latham senior Jorden Tedford's second straight high jump title in Class 1A to Lanphier's Khalil Ross winning the 2A triple jump, the jumps were loaded with local contenders. The throwing events were too -- as Joe Kingery (Teutopolis) locked up the 1A discus title, while Mahomet-Seymour superstar Hunter Hendershot won the shot put and discus to help the Bulldogs to a third place finish in Class 2A.
[VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS AND INTERVIEWS]
Pana finished in a tie for second thanks to an all-time performance from Cody Klein, who became Pana's first-ever male state champion when he won the Class 1A 100- and 200-meter dashes to go with legs in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that gave the Panthers silvers in each event.
Other entertaining events included the 800-meter dash -- in which St. Teresa's Boston Stewart won the 1A title in dramatic fashion and MacArthur's Micha Reed finished in second place in 2A.
Other storylines that WAND will be covering this coming week include Argenta-Oreana's Makail Stanley placing in the top five of three events, plus Springfield High hurdler Robert Williams winning gold in the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles and bronze in the 110-meter hurdles. Williams will run at Illinois next year, as will Ridgeview's Mason Barr who won both the Class 1A 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
Salt Fork won the team championship in Class 1A.
For a full list of results, please visit the IHSA website.