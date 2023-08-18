CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood is a big supporter of the team's upcoming schedule.
On Thursday, the Illini released their non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.
Illinois will host an exhibition game against Ottawa (Kan.) on Friday, Oct. 20.
Illinois officially begins the 2023-24 regular season with seven straight match-ups at State Farm Center. For the second straight season, Illinois will tip things off against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 6. Illinois will then host Oakland on Nov. 10.
Illinois will welcome defending Big East champion and Sweet 16 participant Marquette on Nov. 14 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Former Illini standout Roger Powell Jr. will return to Champaign on Nov. 17 when the first year-head coach brings Valparaiso to Champaign. Illinois will then play Southern on Nov. 19.
On November 24, the Illini will face off with Western Illinois, a team Brad Underwood was an assistant with for more than a decade.
Illinois closes out November by hosting reigning Patriot League champion Colgate on Nov. 27.
The Illini return to the Jimmy V Classic for the second straight year on Dec. 5, taking on Florida Atlantic who is fresh off their Final Four run.
Illinois then heads to Knoxville on Dec. 9 to face Tennessee.
The Illini return to St. Louis' Enterprise Center on Dec. 22 to face Missouri in the annual McBride Homes Braggin' Rights game.
Illinois will round out their non-conference schedule against Fairleigh Dickinson, who upset No. 1 seed Purdue in last year's tournament. That matchup will be played on Dec. 29.
The Illini's full conference schedule will be released at a later date.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.