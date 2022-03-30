CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are locking in Brad Underwood until the 2027-2028 season.
Pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees on May 19, Underwood is getting a six-year extension.
Underwood led Illinois to the program's first regular season conference title in 17 years. He also tallied his third-straight 20-plus win season.
The Illini are 44-16 in Big Ten play the last three seasons which is the best in the conference during that stretch.
This comes after a season that saw Illinois win the Big Ten Tournament title for the first time since 2005.
