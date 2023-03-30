CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood is receiving a national honor.
On Friday, he'll be presented the Coaches versus Cancer Champion Award.
Underwood has served the organization during his entire 10-year head coaching career and last year, in just one evening, he raised almost $300,000.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
