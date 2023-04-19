NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Another Illinois basketball player has transfered to another program.
Brandon Lieb announced on Twitter that he's headed to Illinois State.
Lieb played in 31 games the past three seasons with the Orange and Blue.
He is the second Illini to transfer this week. RJ Melendez committed to Georgia on Monday.
